Six Ministers From 6 States File Review Plea In SC Seeking Postponement Of NEET-JEE

As the Central government continues to face criticism from the Opposition for conducting JEE Mains and NEET exams amid rising COVID-19 cases, six states have now moved to the Supreme Court seeking review of its initial order in favour of conducting the entrance exams in September. Six ministers from opposition-ruled States filed a review petition in the top court on Friday and sought review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year despite a rise in Coronavirus cases.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant). It was filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes.

The Supreme court has on August 17 refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams, NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic. The apex court had dismissed a petition filed Sayantan Biswas seeking direction to National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the entrance exams, stating that there was “absolutely" no merit in the plea.

'Students' year should not be wasted'

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government. Reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled, he maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

Pokhriyal added that the Union Health Secretary had written to top administrative officials in states to ensure that the safety of candidates is given paramount importance. Additionally, he hailed the guidelines issued by the NTA for preventing the spread of COVID-19. While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13.

