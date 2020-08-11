SLPRB Recruitment: SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment Starts On August 17, Find Out

The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam (SLPRB) released an official notification on Monday, August 10. According to the notification, the SLPRB Recruitment process for Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator will soon commence. The notification has mentioned that the online registration process for Assam Police will begin on August 17, 2020. Once the SLPRB Recruitment process begins all the interested and eligible candidates, will be able to apply for the positions at the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment official website slprbassam.in.

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment: Posts available

This SLPRB Recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 131 vacancies. According to the SLPRB Recruitment notification, 87 out of the 121 vacancies are for Extension Officer (Industries), while 24 vacancies are for Economic Investigator (E.I). For the post of Junior Assistant (HQ), 16 posts are available and 4 posts are for Stenographer.

SLPRB Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official SLPRB Recruitment notification, candidates should be between 18 to 38 years old as of January 1, 2020.

Economic Investigator (E.I): In order to apply for the post of an Economic Investigator, a candidate needs to have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University. The Bachelor's Degree needs to be in Economics / Statistics as one of the subjects.

Junior Assistant (HQ Level): To apply for the post of a Junior Assistant, a candidate needs to be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce, or equivalent from a recognised University / Institution. Basic computer knowledge such as MS Word, MS Excel, internet browsing, etc is a must.

Extension Officer (Industries): To apply for Extension officer, a candidate needs a three years Diploma in Chemical / Mechanical /Civil/ Textile/Computer/Plastic Processing / Food processing / Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Technology from an AICTE recognised institute or MCW/ MSW. A Degree from another recognised University with advanced proficiency Certificate on Computer Applications/ Industrial Management will also be recognised.

Stenographer-III (HQ level): According to the SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment, in order to apply for the post of Stenographer-III, a candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized College/ Institution. The candidate will also need a National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI in Assam or any other Institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam / Govt. of India. The stenography speed should be 80 WPM in English Stenography having basic computer knowledge such as MS Word, MS Excel, internet browsing, etc is also required.

