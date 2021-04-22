Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates Invited For Paramedical Positions

Southern Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various positions of Paramedical Staff for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai. The official notification for Southern Railway recruitment was released on April 21, on the official Southern Railway website. Read on to know more about the Southern Railway Recruitment 2021.

Southern Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment

The Southern Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for Paramedical Staffs that includes the positions of Nursing, Physiotherapist, ECG technician and a few more. We will list all the positions available and their vacancy down below. Candidates will have to apply for the positions online. The last date to apply for the positions is on April 30, 2021, as per the application. The links for each post is given in the Southern Railway Recruitment Notification. Here is the official link to the notification - https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1618927623532-Contract_ParaMedical_Notification2021.pdf

Vacancies Available and Eligibility

Nursing Superintendent - 83 Vacancies

Eligibility - Certified as a Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc(Nursing). Experience/trained in ICU/ Dialysis Unit/ Ventilators is preferable.

Physiotherapist - 1 Vacancy

Eligibility - Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University and Two years practical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government/ Private Hospital with at least one hundred beds.

ECG Technician - 4 Vacancies

Eligibility - 10+2/ Graduation in Science having certificate / Diploma / Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology / Cardiology / Cardiology Technician / Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution.

Haemodialysis Technician - 3 Vacancies

Eligibility - B.Sc plus (a) Diploma in Haemodialysis (OR) (b) Two years satisfactory in-house Training/Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution (Document proof to be uploaded)

Hospital Assistant - 48 Vacancies

Eligibility - 10th Std passed Experience in ICU/Dialysis Unit is preferable.

House Keeping Assistants - 40 Vacancies

Eligibility - 10th Std passed Experience in ICU/Dialysis Unit is preferable.

Lab Assistant - 9 Vacancies

Eligibility - 12th (10+2 stage) in Science plus (a) Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) (OR) (b) Certificate course in Medical Lab.Technology at par with) Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfilment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a university or Technical Board of State Government/Central Government authority; (ii) The duration of the course is at least 01 year; (iii) During the course the candidate should have done the training on a full-time basis; and (iv) At the end of the course, there should be a system of examination which has been successfully passed by the candidate.

Radiographer - 3 Vacancies

Eligibility - 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio-diagnosis Technology (2 years course) from a recognized institution. Science graduates with Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/Radio-diagnosis Technology (2 years course) shall be preferred.

Please note that candidates will have to undergo a medical examination before they accepted for this position. Moreover, there will be a teleconference interview for the selection of candidates. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming government recruitment.

Image Source: Southern Railway Website