SRMJEE 2021: SRM University KTR Fee Structure For BTech & MTech Students With Hostel Fee

The SRM chain of colleges is one of India's most premier educational institutions with various courses in science and technology subjects. Many students from all across India try to get admission into SRMJEE University. The most prominent among all SRM campuses is the SRM University Kattankulathur campus. Read on to know the SRM fee structure for BTech and Mtech 2021 with the hostel fees for the year 2021. The information for SRM KTR Fee Structure given below has been sourced from the official SRM website.

SRM University Kattankulathur Fees Structure Course Specialisation KTR Fee (IN INR) BTech Biomedical Engineering (BME) 2,50,000 BTech Biotechnology 2,50,000 BTech Biotechnology W/S in Genetic Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Biotechnology W/S in Regenerative Medicine 2,50,000 BTech Chemical Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Nanotechnology 3,75,000 BTech Material Science and Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Civil Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Civil Engineering with Computer Applications 2,50,000 BTech Artificial Intelligence 2,50,000 BTech Computer Science and Business Systems$ (in partnership with TCS) 2,50,000 BTech Computer Science and Engineering 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Big Data Analytics 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Blockchain Technology 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Cloud Computing 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Computer Networking 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Cyber Security 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Gaming Technology 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Internet of Things (IOT) 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s Software Engineering 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Information Technology 2,50,000 BTech Computer Science Engineering (Data Science) 2,50,000 BTech Artificial Intelligence 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Cognitive Computing 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics 2,50,000 BTech CSE w/s in Data Science 2,50,000 BTech Electrical and Electronics Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Electronics and Computer Engineering 2,50,000 BTech ECE w/s in Cyber-Physical Systems 2,50,000 BTech ECE w/s in Data Science 2,50,000 BTech Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering 2,50,000 BTech+MTech (Integrated) Electronics and Communication Engineering w/s in Micro Electronics System Design 2,50,000 BTech Aerospace Engineering 3,75,000 BTech Automobile Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Automobile Engineering w/s in Vehicle Testing 2,50,000 BTech Automobile with specialisation in Automotive Electronics 2,50,000 BTech Automotive Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Mechanical Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Mechanical Engineering w/s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning 2,50,000 BTech Mechatronics Engineering 2,50,000 BTech Mechatronics Engineering with specialisation in Robotics 2,50,000 MTech Automotive Hybrid Systems Engineering 60,000 MTech Big Data Analytics 1,60,000 MTech Biomedical Engineering 1,60,000 MTech Biotechnology 1,60,000 MTech Chemical Engineering 1,60,000 MTech Cloud Computing 1,60,000 MTech Computer-Aided Design 1,60,000 MTech Computer Science and Engineering 1,60,000 MTech Construction Engineering and Management 1,60,000 MTech Electric Vehicle Technology (in Collaboration with Valeo) 1,60,000 MTech Electronic Product Design and Development 1,60,000 MTech Electronics and Control Engineering 1,60,000 MTech Embedded System Technology 1,60,000 MTech Environmental Engineering 1,60,000 MTech Food and Nutritional Biotechnology 1,60,000 MTech Food Safety and Quality Management 1,60,000 MTech Genetic Engineering 1,60,000 MTech Information Security and Cyber Forensics 1,60,000 MTech Internet of Things 1,60,000 MTech Mechatronics 1,60,000 MTech Nanotechnology 1,60,000 MTech Power Electronics and Drives 1,60,000 MTech Power Systems 1,60,000 MTech Robotics 1,60,000 MTech Solar Energy 1,60,000 MTech Structural Engineering 1,60,000 MTech VLSI Design 1,60,000 MTech Artificial Intelligence 1,60,000 MTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science 1,60,000 MTech Automotive Technology 1,60,000 MTech Data Engineering 1,60,000 MTech Data Science 1,60,000

SRM KTR Hostel Fee

The SRM KTR Campus has a lot of hostel options available for students, ranging from AC rooms shared by two people to Non-AC rooms shared by up to 4 people. The hostel facility is available for both boys and girls and a mess facility for students is also available. Hostel facility for boys rooms starts at Rs. 1,02,500 and goes up to Rs. 2,28,000 for the AC rooms. Hostel facility for girls rooms starts at Rs 1,02,500 and goes up to Rs. 2,38,000 for the AC rooms. You can take a more detailed look at SRM University Admission Fee and Hostel Fee.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK