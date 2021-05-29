Last Updated:

SRMJEE 2021: SRM University KTR Fee Structure For BTech & MTech Students With Hostel Fee

SRMJEE is one of India's premier engineering and technology colleges. Here is a list of BTech and MTech courses along with hostel fee for interested candidates.

SRM KTR Fee Structure

The SRM chain of colleges is one of India's most premier educational institutions with various courses in science and technology subjects. Many students from all across India try to get admission into SRMJEE University. The most prominent among all SRM campuses is the SRM University Kattankulathur campus. Read on to know the SRM fee structure for BTech and Mtech 2021 with the hostel fees for the year 2021. The information for SRM KTR Fee Structure given below has been sourced from the official SRM website.

 

SRM University Kattankulathur Fees Structure
Course Specialisation KTR Fee (IN INR)
BTech

Biomedical Engineering (BME)

 2,50,000
BTech

Biotechnology

 2,50,000
BTech

Biotechnology W/S in Genetic Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Biotechnology W/S in Regenerative Medicine

 2,50,000
BTech

Chemical Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech Nanotechnology 3,75,000
BTech Material Science and Engineering 2,50,000
BTech

Civil Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Civil Engineering with Computer Applications

 2,50,000
BTech

Artificial Intelligence

 2,50,000
BTech

Computer Science and Business Systems$ (in partnership with TCS)

 2,50,000
BTech

Computer Science and Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Big Data Analytics

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Blockchain Technology

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Cloud Computing

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Computer Networking

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Cyber Security

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Gaming Technology

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Internet of Things (IOT)

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s Software Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Information  Technology

 2,50,000
BTech

Computer Science Engineering (Data Science)

 2,50,000
BTech

Artificial Intelligence

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Cognitive Computing

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics

 2,50,000
BTech

CSE w/s in Data Science

 2,50,000
BTech

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Electronics and Communication Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Electronics and Computer Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

ECE w/s in Cyber-Physical Systems

 2,50,000
BTech

ECE w/s in Data Science

 2,50,000
BTech

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

 2,50,000

BTech+MTech

(Integrated)

Electronics and Communication Engineering w/s in Micro Electronics  System Design

 2,50,000
BTech

Aerospace Engineering

 3,75,000
BTech

Automobile Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Automobile Engineering w/s in Vehicle Testing

 2,50,000
BTech

Automobile with specialisation in Automotive Electronics

 2,50,000
BTech

Automotive Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Mechanical Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Mechanical Engineering w/s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

 2,50,000
BTech

Mechatronics Engineering

 2,50,000
BTech

Mechatronics Engineering with specialisation in Robotics

 2,50,000
MTech

Automotive Hybrid Systems Engineering

 60,000
MTech

Big Data Analytics

 1,60,000
MTech

Biomedical Engineering

 1,60,000
MTech

Biotechnology

 1,60,000
MTech

Chemical Engineering

 1,60,000
MTech

Cloud Computing 

 1,60,000
MTech

Computer-Aided Design

 1,60,000
MTech

Computer Science and Engineering

 1,60,000
MTech

Construction Engineering and Management

 1,60,000
MTech

Electric Vehicle Technology (in Collaboration with Valeo)

1,60,000
MTech

Electronic Product Design and Development

1,60,000
MTech

Electronics and Control Engineering

1,60,000
MTech

Embedded System Technology

1,60,000
MTech

Environmental Engineering

1,60,000
MTech

Food and Nutritional Biotechnology

1,60,000
MTech

Food Safety and Quality Management

1,60,000
MTech

Genetic Engineering

1,60,000
MTech

Information Security and Cyber Forensics

1,60,000
MTech

Internet of Things

1,60,000
MTech

Mechatronics

1,60,000
MTech

Nanotechnology

1,60,000
MTech

Power Electronics and Drives

1,60,000
MTech

Power Systems

1,60,000
MTech

Robotics

1,60,000
MTech

Solar Energy

1,60,000
MTech

Structural Engineering

1,60,000
MTech

VLSI Design

1,60,000
MTech

Artificial Intelligence

1,60,000
MTech

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

1,60,000
MTech

Automotive Technology

1,60,000
MTech

Data Engineering

1,60,000
MTech

Data Science

1,60,000

SRM KTR Hostel Fee

The SRM KTR Campus has a lot of hostel options available for students, ranging from AC rooms shared by two people to Non-AC rooms shared by up to 4 people. The hostel facility is available for both boys and girls and a mess facility for students is also available. Hostel facility for boys rooms starts at Rs. 1,02,500 and goes up to Rs. 2,28,000 for the AC rooms. Hostel facility for girls rooms starts at Rs 1,02,500 and goes up to Rs. 2,38,000 for the AC rooms. You can take a more detailed look at SRM University Admission Fee and Hostel Fee

