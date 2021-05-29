SRMJEE 2021: SRM University KTR Fee Structure For BTech & MTech Students With Hostel Fee

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The SRM chain of colleges is one of India's most premier educational institutions with various courses in science and technology subjects. Many students from all across India try to get admission into SRMJEE University. The most prominent among all SRM campuses is the SRM University Kattankulathur campus. Read on to know the SRM fee structure for BTech and Mtech 2021 with the hostel fees for the year 2021. The information for SRM KTR Fee Structure given below has been sourced from the official SRM website.
|Course
|Specialisation
|KTR Fee (IN INR)
|BTech
|
Biomedical Engineering (BME)
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Biotechnology
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Biotechnology W/S in Genetic Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Biotechnology W/S in Regenerative Medicine
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Chemical Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|Nanotechnology
|3,75,000
|BTech
|Material Science and Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Civil Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Civil Engineering with Computer Applications
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Artificial Intelligence
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Computer Science and Business Systems$ (in partnership with TCS)
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Big Data Analytics
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Blockchain Technology
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Cloud Computing
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Computer Networking
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Cyber Security
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Gaming Technology
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Internet of Things (IOT)
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s Software Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Information Technology
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Computer Science Engineering (Data Science)
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Artificial Intelligence
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Cognitive Computing
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
CSE w/s in Data Science
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
ECE w/s in Cyber-Physical Systems
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
ECE w/s in Data Science
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering
|2,50,000
|
BTech+MTech
(Integrated)
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering w/s in Micro Electronics System Design
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Aerospace Engineering
|3,75,000
|BTech
|
Automobile Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Automobile Engineering w/s in Vehicle Testing
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Automobile with specialisation in Automotive Electronics
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Automotive Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Mechanical Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Mechanical Engineering w/s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Mechatronics Engineering
|2,50,000
|BTech
|
Mechatronics Engineering with specialisation in Robotics
|2,50,000
|MTech
|
Automotive Hybrid Systems Engineering
|60,000
|MTech
|
Big Data Analytics
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Biomedical Engineering
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Biotechnology
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Chemical Engineering
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Cloud Computing
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Computer-Aided Design
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Construction Engineering and Management
|1,60,000
|MTech
|
Electric Vehicle Technology (in Collaboration with Valeo)
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Electronic Product Design and Development
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Electronics and Control Engineering
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Embedded System Technology
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Environmental Engineering
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Food and Nutritional Biotechnology
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Food Safety and Quality Management
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Genetic Engineering
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Information Security and Cyber Forensics
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Internet of Things
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Mechatronics
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Nanotechnology
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Power Electronics and Drives
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Power Systems
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Robotics
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Solar Energy
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Structural Engineering
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
VLSI Design
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Automotive Technology
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Data Engineering
|
1,60,000
|MTech
|
Data Science
|
1,60,000
The SRM KTR Campus has a lot of hostel options available for students, ranging from AC rooms shared by two people to Non-AC rooms shared by up to 4 people. The hostel facility is available for both boys and girls and a mess facility for students is also available. Hostel facility for boys rooms starts at Rs. 1,02,500 and goes up to Rs. 2,28,000 for the AC rooms. Hostel facility for girls rooms starts at Rs 1,02,500 and goes up to Rs. 2,38,000 for the AC rooms. You can take a more detailed look at SRM University Admission Fee and Hostel Fee.