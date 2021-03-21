SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021: 972 Vacancies On Offer, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released a recruitment advertisement for the post of lecturer in the state universities. There are a total of 972 vacancies for the posts. The online application process for the recruitment will begin on March 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website -http://www.ssbodisha.nic.in/. Read on to know more about eligibility, pay scale, detail of vacancies, etc.

The post of the lecturer is on offer for various subjects. The subjects include Anthropology, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, Education, English, Home Science, IRPM, Logic and Philosophy, Mathematics, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Sociology, Statistics, and Zoology. The number of vacancies for each subject lecturer is different. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to check the number of vacancies for each subject.

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility, Pay Scale, Selection Procedure