Last Updated:

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 And CHSL Tier-3 Result 2019 To Be Declared Today

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 and CHSL tier-3 result 2019 to be declared today, September 30 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the results online. Here's how.

Written By
Nandini Verma
ssc chsl final result 2018

Image: Unsplash


SSC CHSL Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the final results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE) 2018 today. As per the latest status report released by SSC, the CHSL 2018 final results will be declared on September 30. Candidates will be able to check their results at www.ssc.nic.in. 

SSC will also announce the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) today. SSC CHSL 2018 final examination was held from July 5 to 14, 2021 and the 2019 Tier II exam was conducted on February 14, 2021. The result declaration for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST) was scheduled to be declared on September 30. However, SSC declared the CPO results on Tuesday, September 28.

SSC CHSL Result: Date & Time 

  • SSC CHSL 2018 Final Result Date- September 30, 2021
  • SSC CHSL 2019 Tier II Result Date- September 30, 2021

How to check SSC CHSL Final Results 2018

  • Once the results are declared, candidates must visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • A new page will appear on your screen
  • Click on the 'CHSL' tab
  • Click on the CHSL Results link
  • A PDF file will open on your screen that will have the names of qualified candidates
READ | SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I answer keys and response sheets released; here's direct link
READ | SSC CHSL 2018 result declared: Check result, 2018 vacancies, final cut off details here
READ | SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key: Deadline to raise objection ends today, check details
READ | SSC CHSL Result 2018, CHSL paper-2 result 2019 to be declared tomorrow
Tags: ssc chsl final result 2018, SSC CHSL Result, SSC CHSL 2019 Result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND