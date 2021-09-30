SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 And CHSL Tier-3 Result 2019 To Be Declared Today

SSC CHSL Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the final results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE) 2018 today. As per the latest status report released by SSC, the CHSL 2018 final results will be declared on September 30. Candidates will be able to check their results at www.ssc.nic.in.

SSC will also announce the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) today. SSC CHSL 2018 final examination was held from July 5 to 14, 2021 and the 2019 Tier II exam was conducted on February 14, 2021. The result declaration for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 (PET/ PST) was scheduled to be declared on September 30. However, SSC declared the CPO results on Tuesday, September 28.

SSC CHSL Result: Date & Time

SSC CHSL 2018 Final Result Date- September 30, 2021

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier II Result Date- September 30, 2021

How to check SSC CHSL Final Results 2018