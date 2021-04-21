Last Updated:

SSC SI Delhi Police Result 2020: See Final Merit List Of Sub-inspector Exam 2018 Here

SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the SSC Sub-inspector in Delhi Police final result 2018 at ssc.nic.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Image Source: Shutterstock


SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the SSC Sub-inspector in Delhi Police final result 2018. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice, a total of 1431 candidates have been recommended for appointment. 

SSC Sub-inspector in Delhi Police Final Result 2018

 SSC had called a total of 2557 candidates including 258 Female and 2299 Male candidates for the document verification round. Out of them, a total of 1271 male and 161 female candidates have been recommended for appointment. The final selection list can be accessed from the official website. A link to the list has also been provided here. 

How to check SSC SI- Delhi Police Final Result

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Result' tab given on the top
  • Go to the CAPF tab
  • Click on the result link given on that page. 

Direct link to check SSC SI Delhi Police Result (male)

Direct link to check SSC SI Delhi Police Result (female)

First Published:
