SSC SI Delhi Police Result 2020: See Final Merit List Of Sub-inspector Exam 2018 Here

SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the SSC Sub-inspector in Delhi Police final result 2018. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice, a total of 1431 candidates have been recommended for appointment.
SSC had called a total of 2557 candidates including 258 Female and 2299 Male candidates for the document verification round. Out of them, a total of 1271 male and 161 female candidates have been recommended for appointment. The final selection list can be accessed from the official website. A link to the list has also been provided here.