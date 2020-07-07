Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam Results 2020 LIVE Updates: TN Class 12 Result Likely On July 7

Tamil Nadu Class 12th result likely to be announced on Tuesday

The result of Tamil Nadu class 12th exam for the academic year 2019-2020 is expected to be announced by the state government.

The plus-two exam results will most likely be released in the first week of July as the evaluation of answer-sheets is nearing completion, Minister K A Sengottaiyan had said earlier.

India is currently under an extended lockdown till July 31, 2020. All the schools and educational institutes are closed across the country. Before the lockdown was imposed in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several boards had conducted their Class 12th examinations.

Some of the papers of Class 12th had to be cancelled too. The students of several boards who had appeared in the Class 12 examination have been waiting for their results.