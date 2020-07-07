Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam Results 2020 LIVE Updates: TN Class 12 Result Likely On July 7

The result of Tamil Nadu class 12th board exams is expected to be announced by the state government on Tuesday.

10:22 IST, July 7th 2020
Earlier- Class 10 public exams in TN cancelled

Students of Class 10 will be promoted 

The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu were cancelled and students have been promoted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Chief Minister K Palaniswami last month

The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held earlier were also cancelled. While 80% of marks would be based on students performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams, 20% shall depend on their attendance, he said.

10:15 IST, July 7th 2020
Where and how to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board exam results when they come out?

How to check Tamil Nadu class 12th result 2020 in 3 steps

Step 1: Go to the official websites listed by Tamil Nadu government

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results link

Step 3: Enter the login details as asked and submit. Results will be displayed

10:15 IST, July 7th 2020
Where to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board exam results?

Students can check their results on the websites listed below:

Students can check their results once declared on the official websites,Â tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

According to media reports, last year, 8.69 lakh students had registered for the Tamil Nadu 12th board exams, a similar number is expected this year too. In 2019, the overall pass percentage for the 12th board exams was 91.03%, out of which, the pass percentage for boys is 88.57% and 93.64% for girls.

Â 

10:15 IST, July 7th 2020
The result of Tamil Nadu class 12th exam for the academic year 2019-2020 is expected to be announced by the state government. 

The plus-two exam results will most likely be released in the first week of July as the evaluation of answer-sheets is nearing completion, Minister K A Sengottaiyan had said earlier. 

India is currently under an extended lockdown till July 31, 2020. All the schools and educational institutes are closed across the country. Before the lockdown was imposed in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several boards had conducted their Class 12th examinations.

Some of the papers of Class 12th had to be cancelled too. The students of several boards who had appeared in the Class 12 examination have been waiting for their results. 

