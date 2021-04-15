Tamil Nadu Arrear Exams Cancelled, Final Year Students To Take Arrear Exams Online

Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the arrear examinations for students, except for those in their final year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, students of the final year will have to appear for the TN arrear exams through online mode. The Tamil Government on Thursday informed the Madras High court that no students will receive their degree unless they take up the online examinations and pass in them. The Madras High court has directed the state to conduct the online examinations for the same within eight weeks.

Tamil Nadu Arrear Exams 2021 cancelled

Coming down heavily on the state, the High Court order came on the series of petitions filed including those filed by the former vice-chancellor of Anna University. The Tamil Nadu government on August 26 had passed an order in which the TN Govt has cancelled the arrear examinations for college students studying the arts, science, engineering, and postgraduate programs unless they have an arrear in their final year. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the government had announced that all students who have arrears (except in their final years) and have paid the fees to write the exams will be declared ‘pass’. Madras High court has in the order today stated that all students must take up the examinations and pass them, failing which, they will not be given their degree.

It is also to be noted that with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Madras High Court CJ Sanjib Banerjee is to hold discussions with the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan IAS today, to discuss the next steps to be taken to curb the rise. Tamil Nadu yesterday recorded the highest number of fresh covid cases seen in the state, since July 27, 2020.

In the hearing on Thursday, sources claim the State’s public prosecutor, Advocate General Vijay Narayan had mentioned that the Corona second wave has gone ‘Out of control’ in Tamil Nadu. Recording this, the Chief Justice of Madras High Court is likely to hold meetings with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan IAS later this evening.

The new cases tally in the state breached 6,993 cases the state reported on July 27, 2020. Yesterday, the new cases in the state recorded at 7,819 cases, after the discharge of 3,464 people and 25 deaths. The current active cases in the state stand at 54,315, with the tally touching 9,54,948 and the toll rising to 12,970