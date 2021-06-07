Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Expected Soon, Evaluation Criteria To Be Finalized In 2 Weeks

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021: Students of Tamil Nadu Class 12 boards will get their results in the coming few weeks. Department of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh had on Monday called on the chief minister MK Stalin to finalize the regulations for online education (schools) and decide on board exams. Mahesh on Sunday announced that a decision will be taken on awarding the marks to class 12 students or an assessment scheme for the evaluation of students within two weeks.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam cancelled

The minister made this announcement after the meeting with chief minister MK Stalin. The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday announced the cancellation of the TN Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced by MK Stalin on June 5. The TN HSLC exam was originally scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 21 which had to be postponed in April due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Suggestions taken from schools

The Tamil Nadu government had asked nearly 7000 higher secondary schools to take suggestions from parents and teachers. The schools had compiled the feedback and sent it to the directorate of school education on Thursday. An online meeting was held with health experts, educationalists and officials on Friday. The department submitted the report to the CM MK Stalin on Saturday after which the govt announced the decision to cancel the exam.

The Tamil Nadu government had already cancelled the SSLC or class 10 exam due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10th) exam was scheduled to begin on May 5. Earlier this week Tamil Nadu government also promoted all students from class 1 to 8 without exams. The government has promoted all the students in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams could not be held in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.