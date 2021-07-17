Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results To Be Announced On July 19; Here's All You Need To Know

Class 12 students in Tamil Nadu can take a sigh of relief as the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is expected to declare TN HSE Result 2021 this week. The Tamil Nadu class 12 result will be announced on July 19 around 11 am. The students are advised to keep a check on the state education board’s website. The result will be available on the official website -- tnresults.nic.in, II.org.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result date

The students are advised to login on to the website with their registered credentials and can download the result scorecard directly from the website. “HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” read a notification on the official website.

This year the class 12 board examinations were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. However, different state boards and central boards of education have announced different evaluation criteria for marking students. Earlier, in June the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had also announced the evaluation criteria for class 12 students in the state, which was prepared by a 10 member committee.

50:20:30 evaluation criteria for Class 12

The criteria devised for the assessment is called the 50:20:30 criteria. Under this criteria, the students will be marked on their scores in class 10, 11 and internal assessment of class 12. The state has allotted 50 per cent weightage to class 10 board examination marks and divided the other 50 among class 11 and class 12. The total class 12 marks will be calculated as-- 50% class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks) + 20 per cent ( each subject) weightage to class 11 exam and 30 per cent will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment marks. Those students who failed class 11, will be granted 35% marks, as per the TNDGE website.

Apart from this, the students who will not be satisfied with their marks calculated by the new evaluation criteria can file for re-evaluation or can request to sit for written exams to be conducted offline. Then the final result of the student will only be based on the marks obtained by the student in the written exams.



(Image: PTI)