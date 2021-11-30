Tamil Nadu: Schools, Colleges Shut Today Due To heavy Rains In Various Districts

Today, November 30, 2021, schools and colleges in Madurai and Tuticorin have been advised to close. There are more districts where educational institutions have been asked to remain closed, in addition to these. In Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Nellai, Theni, Dindigul, Cuddalore, and Ramanathapuram districts, schools and colleges would be closed, while in Madurai, Tuticorin, Tiruvallur, and Sivagangai districts, schools and colleges would be closed.

According to Skymet Weather's latest forecasts from this morning, a low-pressure region is anticipated to emerge and could intensify into a potential northeast monsoon cyclone. This might exacerbate the situation in the state and neighbouring places, with assistance arriving in a matter of days. The Tamil Nadu State Weather Department issued a red alert for 9 districts in the state, including Chennai and Kanyakumari, on November 29, 2021. Schools and colleges were closed as a result, with the promise that a decision on reopening will be made by the end of the day.

TN School Leave: Schools Colleges shut today due to Tamil Nadu rains

All students are asked not to visit their educational institutions until they have received confirmation from them. Everyone is also urged to remain indoors and safe while continuing their education on the internet. Chief Minister M K Stalin recently inspected various flooded suburban areas, including Tiruverkadu in Tiruvallur District, and watched activities to drain floodwater. He also talked with local residents and listened to their problems. Over 300 people were accommodated in a suburban school as Stalin distributed flood relief supplies, including essential goods and blankets, and met with officials to discuss the flood situation.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, rainfall was moderate to heavy in northern regions, including Chennai, Cuddalore, and neighbouring Puducherry, and scattered, light to moderate in other sections of the state on Sunday. Most reservoirs in the state have received abundant inflows as a result of monsoon rains, and surplus water is being released in several areas. Low-lying regions were evacuated and people were lodged in shelters. In the districts of Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tuticorin, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Ranipettai, Tiruchirappali, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore, 15,016 persons have been sheltered in 188 camps.

With inputs from PTI.

(IMAGE: PTI / Representative Image)