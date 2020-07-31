TBSE Result 2020: TBSE 12th Result Declared On Tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Higher Secondary Education has finally declared TBSE 12th Result 2020. According to the reports of a news portal, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education had previously intimated its students that they will announce the Uchhaya Madhyamik or TBSE 12th Result on Friday, July 31. The TBSE Result 2020 was announced at 9 am, and by 9:45 am the TBSE Result link tripuraresults.nic.in for Class 12 was activated. Read on to find out, “How to check the TBSE Result for Class 12?”

Read | Kerala Plus One Result 2020 Declared: DHSE Plus One Result out on 'keralaresults.nic.in'

TBSE Result 2020: How to check the TBSE 12th Result, 2020?

Students can access the TBSE Result for Class 12 by heading on to tripuraresults.nic.in Once the student arrives on the TBSE 12th Result official link tripuraresults.nic.in, they will find five options on the page, the latest one being Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage) -Year 2020. The Student must then click on the “Click Here for Result” option available in front of the Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage) -Year 2020. Next, the student will be taken to the page where they will be asked enter their Registration Number and their Roll Number as well. After entering all the details properly, the student must click on the “Show Result” option availed underneath. The student will finally be able to view their TBSE Result for Class 12, 2020. The student can either view the result online or download a soft copy of it on their computer. Taking a print and having a hard copy of the TBSE 12th Result will also come in handy for further admissions.

Source: tripuraresults.nic.in

Source: tripuraresults.nic.in

Read | IGNOU Exam 2020: Students will have to appear for the exam, says varsity notification

TBSE Result 2020: Why was Tripura Higher Secondary Result postponed until July 31?

The TBSE 12th Exams were scheduled to be held in March. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed midway. The board had planned to conduct the pending exams in June. However, the education board did not anticipate that the country would still be fighting against the pandemic. Hence, The Tripura Board decided otherwise.

Read | IGNOU TEE 2020: Last date for submissions and exam forms extended to July 15

A new marking system was initiated to compensate for the exams which couldn’t be conducted. According to the reports of a news portal, the board has declared that the students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the exams which could be conducted. The maximum marks obtained by the student in the group Science, Arts, Commerce will be considered for making their TBSE 12th Result. For instance, if a student secures the best marks in Mathematics, they will be rewarded the same in the cancelled Statistics paper as well.

Read | TN plus one result 2020: Tamil Nadu Class 11 result declared on "tnresults.nic.in"