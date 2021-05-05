TCS Eligibility Criteria 2021: Recruitment Drive For Freshers

Tata Consultancy Services is a global leader in IT services, consulting & business solutions with several offices around the world. For Engineering graduates, getting a job at TCS is no more than a fantasy fulfilled. TCS recently announced a change in its selection criteria, adding a TCS National Qualifier Test to its hiring process to better judge the ideal performer. Here's everything you need to know about TCS Eligibility Criteria 2021 and how to apply for TCS 2021.

TCS Eligibility Criteria 2021

Full-time graduates from BE/BTech/ME/MTech 2021. Part-time/correspondence courses shall not be considered. However, candidates with a Secondary or Senior Secondary course from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) will be eligible to apply if the other courses are full-time.

The candidate must secure minimum aggregate marks of 60% or above in Class Xth, XIIth, Diploma (if applicable), Graduation and Post-Graduation examination. Please note that every subject mentioned on the mark sheets (including languages and optional subjects) must be taken into consideration while calculating the aggregate marks.

It is to be noted that an overall gap of two years in the academic year is permitted. Furthermore, it is mandatory for candidates to mention the gaps/backlogs during their academic and/or work experience. Relevant documents proving the absence and its cause must be attached with the declaration.

Certification in several Programming Languages will be considered a bonus.

Only 1 active backlog in the highest qualification is allowed to meet the eligibility criteria for TCS.

The age limit is defined as a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 28 years.

As per the eligibility criteria for TCS, the work experience of a candidate should not exceed more than 3 years.

Please note that TCS 2021 Selection Process may vary depending on off-campus and on-campus drives. Furthermore, as a rule, candidates who had previously applied for TCS and could not clear the selection process cannot re-apply for the test within six months from the date on which they had attempted it. The TCS NQT is conducted annually by Tata Consultancy Services to hire Freshers with less than 2 years of work experience for various roles. TCS 2021 test dates are 1st, 13th May 2021.

