Telangana SSC Exams 2021 Cancelled, Class 10 Results To Be Based On Objective Criterion

Following the CBSE's decision, Telangana Board has also cancelled the class 10th board exams 2021. The Telangana SSC exams 2021 were scheduled to begin on May 17. The decision has been taken after a meeting chaired by the State Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy along with other education department officials, in view of the huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. CBSE had on April 14, cancelled the class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th exams after Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened in the issue and chaired a meeting with the education minister and other officials.

Telangana Class 10 Board Exams 2021 cancelled

The results of class 10th students will be prepared on the basis of objective criteria that will be developed by the Telangana SSC Board at a later date. However, the students who are not satisfied with their marks allotted on the basis of the alternative assessment scheme will be given an opportunity to sit in the exam as and when the conditions are conducive for holding the exams.

CBSE, other state board exams cancelled/ postponed

With the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, CBSE as well as other states have either cancelled or postponed their board exams for class 10th and 12th students. After the CBSE cancelled the class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th exams due to COVID-19, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urged other states to follow the decision and implement the same in their states for the interest and safety of students. Till over 10 states have postponed or cancelled their board exams. The states include Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir.