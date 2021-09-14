Last Updated:

TNEA Rank List 2021 Declared, Counselling Schedule Released; Check Details

TNEA Rank List 2021 has been declared on September 14. Check at tnea.org. TNEA counselling schedule has been released. Check important details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
TNEA Rank List 2021

Image: PTI


TNEA Rank List: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2021 has been declared on Tuesday, September 14. The TNEA first rank list has been published on the official website. Candidates can check their TNEA rank list online by visiting the official website- tneaonline.org. 

The counselling process for special reservation categories will be given from September 17 to 24, 2021. The commencement of counselling academics will take place on September 27 and end on October 17. The supplementary counselling will be done between October 19 and 23, 2021 and the counselling process will conclude on October 25. 

As many as 440 colleges have been included in the counselling process this year. Moreover, the number of colleges that are participating in the procedure is 1,51870. Check key dates for TNEA counselling here.

TNEA Rank List 2021: Important Dates 

  • Publication of Rank list --- September 14, 2021
  • Counselling for Special Reservation categories --- September 17 to 24, 2021
  • Commencement of Counselling Academic --- September 27 to October 17, 2021
  • Supplementary Counselling --- October 19 to 23, 2021
  • End of Counselling --- October 25, 2021

Click here for TNEA official website

READ | TNEA 2020: Tamil Nadu rolls out engineering admission schedule; online application starts
READ | TNEA eligibility criteria 2020: TNEA 2020 educational qualification and nativity details
READ | TNEA 2020: DoTE to release TNEA random number on August 21; Check details
READ | TNEA random number 2020: Details about Tamil Nadu engineering admissions out on website
Tags: TNEA Rank List 2021, TNEA Result 2021, Tamil Nadu rank list
First Published:
COMMENT