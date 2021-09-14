TNEA Rank List 2021 Declared, Counselling Schedule Released; Check Details

TNEA Rank List: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2021 has been declared on Tuesday, September 14. The TNEA first rank list has been published on the official website. Candidates can check their TNEA rank list online by visiting the official website- tneaonline.org.

The counselling process for special reservation categories will be given from September 17 to 24, 2021. The commencement of counselling academics will take place on September 27 and end on October 17. The supplementary counselling will be done between October 19 and 23, 2021 and the counselling process will conclude on October 25.

As many as 440 colleges have been included in the counselling process this year. Moreover, the number of colleges that are participating in the procedure is 1,51870. Check key dates for TNEA counselling here.

TNEA Rank List 2021: Important Dates

Publication of Rank list --- September 14, 2021

Counselling for Special Reservation categories --- September 17 to 24, 2021

Commencement of Counselling Academic --- September 27 to October 17, 2021

Supplementary Counselling --- October 19 to 23, 2021

End of Counselling --- October 25, 2021

