TNPSC Releases Counselling Dates For CCS Exam Phase II, Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Wednesday, December 8 released the TNPSC CCS Exam Phase II counselling dates. Along with this, the Commission has also released the counselling dates for Group 4 for the years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Registered candidates who were waiting for dates to be announced can now check the same on tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule released, the counselling will be held between December 18 and December 20, 2021. The counselling is scheduled to take place at the office of the TNPSC, TNPSC road, Chennai-3. Candidates must know that they can get information regarding the date and time of Original Certificate Verification/Counselling through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only, as per the official notice. The steps to check counselling dates have been attached below.

TNPSC CCS Exam: Here’s how to check phase II counselling dates

Candidates will have to go to the official website of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on TNPSC CCS Exam Phase II counselling dates link

A new PDF containing date details will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official notification highlights

Official notification reads, “The candidates whose Register Numbers are mentioned below have been provisionally admitted to Original Certificate Verification and Counselling for the post of TYPIST INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV (GROUP-IV) FOR THE YEARS 2018- 2019 AND 2019-2020(PHASE II) based on the results of the written examination conducted by the Commission on 01.09.2019 FN and Marks and Rank published on 12.11.2019.”

The notification further reads, “The Original Certificate Verification/ Counselling will be held from 18.12.2021 & 20.12.2021 at the office of the TNPSC, TNPSC ROAD, Chennai-3. Individual intimation regarding the date and time of Original Certificate Verification/Counselling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only. Individual intimation will not be sent to the candidates by post”

TNPSC releases annual exam planner for 2022

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday released the annual exam planner for 2022. TNPSC said that the Tamil language eligibility test is compulsory for exams. “The tentative annual recruitment planner for the year 2022 consists of 32 posts which includes 23 posts already announced the annual planner-2021 + 9 new posts,” the TNPSC has said in a press release.