Top Commerce Courses After 12th: Scope, Career Options, Colleges & More

The Commerce stream sees lakhs of students taking part in its course every year. Bachelor of Commerce, also known as BCom, lays the foundation for this stream and is recommended to aspirants interested in pursuing Finance, Accounts and Business in the future. Students who have cleared Class 12th in Science, Arts or Commerce stream are allowed to pursue BCom although the first preference is given to those who had pursued Commerce in their higher secondary. The duration of the Commerce courses listed below span over a period of three years in India. Take a look at the top Commerce courses after 12th.

Top Commerce Courses after 12th

B.Com (Honours)

BCom (Honours) is perhaps the most popular undergraduate course in India, especially among students belonging to Commerce with Mathematics stream. Students interested in venturing into fields like Accountancy, Management or Economics are recommended B.Com (Honours) as their graduation degree. According to Shiksha, SRCC, LSR, Hindu College, Loyola College and St Xavier’s Kolkata are some of the top-ranked colleges in India that offer B.Com (Honours). Though the subjects taught in B.Com and B.Com (Honours) is more or less the same, B.Com (Honours) tends to focus on the subjects more extensively.

Bachelors in Applied Economics

Applied Economics is a branch of B.Com where students are trained about various aspects related to global economic policies. Bachelor in Applied Economics curriculum consists of Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Indian Economics, etc. Job roles linked with the Applied Economics course are Statistician, Assistant Manager/Officer, Market Research Analyst, Economics Teacher, Data Analyst among others. An economics background can also be advantageous for those who aspire to pursue UPSC.

B.Com in Banking & Finance

BCom Banking & Finance course offers basic knowledge about the BFSI industry. The course gives an insight into the subjects of banking law, accounting, finance, regulations, insurance, etc. Students who want to pursue job roles like Account Manager, Analyst, Equity Manager, Market Analyst, Auditor, Stockbroker to name a few are recommended this course. Jain University, Bangalore, AKI’s Poorna college of Arts, Science and Commerce, Pune, K.J. Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, Mumbai are some of the top colleges for B.Com in Banking & Finance.

Bachelors of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Management Studies is a study of business management and the analytical aspects that are dealt with it. The program provides both practical and theoretical knowledge on global business to develop organizational and managerial skills in students. BMS is often perceived to be an ideal option as the marketplace is booming. Students interested in entrepreneurship, trading, business operations, human resources and management are recommended for this course.

Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA)

Students who are interested in setting a foundation in business disciplines are recommended BBA. BBA or Bachelors of Business Administration offers subjects like Marketing, Human Resource, Accounting, Finance, Business Law, Retail Management to name a few. BBA hones students with real-world business skills to be prepared for the market. Various jobs related to this discipline include Marketing Manager, Human Resource Manager, Finance Manager, Business Consultant, Entrepreneur, Information Systems Manager, etc.

Other Commerce Courses -

BCom Accounting and Taxation

BCom Statistics

BCom Tourism & Travel Management

BCom Marketing

Bachelor of Laws

Chartered Accountancy

Company Secretary

