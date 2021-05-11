TPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 164 JMO/GDMO Posts On Tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Public Service Commission, TPSC has invited applications as part of its TPSC recruitment 2021 to fill up various posts of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Tripura Public Service Commission at tpsc.tripura.gov.in and check the detailed notification about the TPSC JMO/GDMO recruitment. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the above-mentioned website of TPSC. The application window will be open for the candidates till May 17, 2021.

TPSC recruitment 2021

Candidates are required to apply online for TPSC JMO/GDMO recruitment. A total of 164 posts of Junior Medical Officer/ General Duty Medical Officer are on offer in the current recruitment drive. The online applications are invited till May 17, 2021, for which the registration link will be active till 4 PM on the last date. Applications received from candidates after the closing date and time will not be entertained. All the interested candidates are advised to check the official GDMO and JMO recruitment notification carefully to check for their eligibility and apply in the TPSC recruitment 2021 as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The provisional list of candidates will be uploaded on May 20 while the interviews might start from May 25, 2021. Here is a look at the important dates and eligibility criteria for the posts.

Important dates of GDMO and JMO recruitment

Starting date of the application process - May 10, 2021

Closing date of application - May 17, 2021 (4 PM)

Provisional list of eligible candidates - May 20, 2021

Starting date for the interviews - May 25, 2021

See the official notification for TPSC JMO/GDMO recruitment HERE

Eligibility criteria and selection process

The candidates applying in the recruitment drive should have medical qualifications as mentioned in the TPSC JMO/GDMO recruitment notification. They should have also completed the internships and have a permanent registration certificate from any state medical council or medical council of India. The upper age limit for the post is up to 40 years as of May 17, 2021. There are certain relaxations in age for the reserved category candidates which are mentioned in the notification. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of API calculation.

Such shortlisted candidates will be appearing for the interview round. Final selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the AAPI calculation and marks obtained in the interview round. The application fee for a candidate is ₹300 for general candidates and ₹250 for the reserved category students. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Tripura Public Service Commission at tpsc.tripura.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the JMO recruitment and GDMO recruitment.

