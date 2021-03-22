TS ECET 2021 Registration Process For Engineering Courses Begins Today, Full Details Here

The online registration process for TS ECET 2021 will be started today, March 22. Aspirants who want to take admission to an engineering diploma course in Engineering / Technology / Pharmacy and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree courses in any of the participating institutes will be able to apply online at www.ecet.tsche.ac.in. TS ECET 2021 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) for the academic year 2021-22.

Direct link to register for TS ECET 2021

TS ECET 2021 is conducted for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E. / B.Tech. Courses in both University and Un-aided Private Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority) approved by the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) and for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B. Pharm. Course in both University and private Un- aided professional institutions (Minority & Non-Minority) approved by Pharmacy Council of India.

TS ECET 2021 Eligibility

Candidates should have a Diploma in Engineering and Technology / Pharmacy from the State Board of Technical Education of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh or any other Diploma recognized by the Government of Telangana / Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto for admission into the relevant B.E. / B. Tech./ B. Pharmacy Courses corresponding to the Diploma as given in the Instruction Booklet.

OR

They should have passed the 3-year B.Sc. Degree examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects in the group combination from a recognized University in the Telangana / Andhra Pradesh State or its equivalent for entry into relevant courses as given in the Instruction Booklet.

Registration fee: The registration fee for TS ECET is Rs. 400 for SC/ST & PH candidates. The fee is Rs. 800 for others. The fee has to be paid online.

TS ECET 2021 Key Dates