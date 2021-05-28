TS Inter Exam 2021: TSBIE Postpones Practical Exams For Second-year Intermediate Students

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), on Thursday, announced that the TS Inter exam practicals for second-year intermediate students have been postponed. The decision has been taken in view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. The practical exams were initially scheduled to be held from May 29 to July 7, 2021. The revised dates for the TS Inter exam have not been communicated yet but will be announced sometime soon, as per the official notice.

Practical Exams of TS Inter Postponed for second-year students

“It is hereby informed to all the students, parents and principals of the junior colleges that, considering the present prevailing pandemic situation and lockdown in the state, the practical examinations of intermediate (IPE-2021) for second-year general courses, first and second-year vocational courses, which were scheduled from May 29-June 7, are postponed until further orders,” Sri Syed Omer Jaleel, secretary of TSBIE, revealed in a statement. Reportedly. a review meeting will be held in the first week of June where the fate of the examination and its future dates shall be discussed.

The exam dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the conduction of the examinations. This is not the first time that the Board has announced the postponement of the TS Inter exam as the regular Inter (Class 12) exams for second-year students were also handled in the same manner in April due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The TS Inter exams were then scheduled from May 1 to May 19 and had to eventually be deferred as well.

“Several colleges have not conducted practical classes. So, this time, we are planning to award practical marks to students on basis of practical records submitted by intermediate students in a particular subject without practical exams. A proposal has been sent to the State Government for a nod," a Board official said, as per media reports. Please note that this has not been accepted or confirmed by the State Government yet. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ - for further news on the TS Inter postponed exam dates.

IMAGE; SHUTTERSTOCK