TS SSC Result 2021 Date And Time: Telangana Class 10 Board Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

Telangana SSC Results 2021: The Directorate of Government Exam, Telangana is expected to declare the class 10 board result tomorrow, May 21, or the day after tomorrow, May 22. The TS SSC result will be announced at around 11 am. The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results will be released on the official website of BSE, Telangana. Students who are registered for the TS SSC exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana SSC Result 2021

BSE Telangana had to cancel the class 10 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the state government could not conduct the Telangana SSC exams this year. Therefore, the TS SSC Results 2021 will be declared on the basis of internal assessments and students will only get the grades. The schools will assess the students' performance throughout the academic year and evaluate them accordingly. Over five lakh students have registered for the TS SSC exam who will get their results tomorrow.

“To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 per cent of internal marks to 100 per cent marks,” the official letter reads.

All students to be promoted

The Telangana government had earlier announced that all students of Class 10 in government, government-aided, and private unaided schools will be promoted without the exams. Hence, there will no merit list this year. Earlier, the state government had promoted 53,79,388 students of Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without examination in view of the pandemic.

In the year 2020 as well, the Telangana board had declared the TS SSC results on the basis of internal assessments, after cancelling some papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed in March. All 5,34,903 students in Telangana were promoted last year.

How to check Telangana SSC Result 2021: