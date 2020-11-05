UGC Announces Guidelines For Reopening Colleges, Universities In Sequential Manner

In a new development in the unlocking of the economy after COVID-19 lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued guidelines for the reopening of universities and colleges across the nation "in sequential manner". The new guidelines issued by UGC allow the universities and colleges outside the containment zone to reopen after due consultation with the respective State/UT Governments. However, the students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the colleges. The notice stated that the guidelines have been issued after approval by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Ministry. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has taken to Twitter to announce the new guidelines that allowed reopening of educational institutions.

"The UGC is issuing detailed guidelines for the reopening of universities and colleges, in line with the process of gradually opening the lockdown caused by the Ministry of Home Affairs COVID-19 epidemic," the Education Minister tweeted in Hindi.

"Universities and colleges outside the Containment Zone can be opened in a sequential manner after consultation with the respective State / UT Governments," he said in another tweet.

He also requested all the educational institutions, students, parents and all those associated with the education world to ensure compliance of the said guidelines.

सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, विद्यार्थियों, अभिभावकों तथा शिक्षा जगत से जुड़े सभी लोगों से आग्रह है कि वे स्वयं की तथा दूसरों की जीवन रक्षा एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य हेतु इन दिशा निर्देशों का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करें। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 5, 2020

The complete list of guidelines issued by the UGC can be accessed on the UGC link, however, here are a few key highlights of the notice:

Teaching hours in a day may be extended, as per requirements of the institution

Six-day schedule may be followed so that classes can be conducted in phases and the seating arrangement be made keeping in view the requirements of physical distancing

Universities and colleges may consider reducing the class size and break them in multiple sections to maintain physical distancing during the classes

Depending on the availability of space in classrooms or learning sites, up to 50% of students may be allowed on a rotation basis to attend the classes.

Faculty should be trained for online teaching-learning practices.

Regular visits of a counsellor may be arranged so that students can talk with the counsellor about their anxiety, stress or fear.

