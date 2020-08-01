'Students Should Prepare For Final Year Exams, Not Harbour Any Misconception': UGC In SC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Friday that students should continue to prepare for the final year university exams that are scheduled to be held by September end and should not hold any misconception that the Supreme Court will put stay on the exams.

The UGC justified its July 6 directive and said that it adequately takes into account the evolving situation of the pandemic because it provides sufficient time till September to conduct the final year exams after following the prescribed protocols relating to COVID-19.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the UGC said that students should not be under the impression that final exams will be stayed because the Supreme Court is hearing the case.

The University Grants Commission filed a 50-page affidavit on a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Shiv Sena's youth wing 'Yuva Sena', which has challenged its guidelines for holding the exams amidst the persisting Coronavirus pandemic.

"It is humbly submitted that final year/terminal semester examinations are important because the learning process is a dynamic interaction where the only way to figure out what students know is to seek evidence of their knowledge and to evaluate it," the affidavit said.

Students demand cancellation of exams

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by several students and organizations across the country, challenging the guidelines issued by UGC. A COVID-19 positive student was one of the petitioners demanding to cancel the exams in view of the pandemic. Yuva Sena was also among the petitioners before the Court.

The petitioners have demanded the apex court to consider cancelling the exams and instead direct UGC to declare results by July 31 based on their past performance or internal assessment.

The apex court adjourned the hearing of pleas till August 10 and also asked for the Ministry of Home Affairs' stand on the issue. Tushar Mehta said that the body will file its reply by August 3.

(Image credits: PTI)