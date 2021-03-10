UKSSSC Forest Guard Result: Results For Forest Guard Exam Released On Sssc.uk.gov.in

Quick links:
UKSSSC Forest Guard Result: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has declared the result for the Forest Guard Recruitment exam. The result is available online on sssc.uk.gov.in. Find out how to check the Uttarakhand Forest Guard Result.
According to the result, as many as 2326 candidates have cleared the recruitment examination. Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 1211 are from General Category while 398 are from the OBC category. Another 577 are from SC and 140 are from the ST category. The commission will soon upload the details for Forest Guard Physical test as well. The Selection Process for recruitment is two-fold.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is responsible for conducting recruitment examination and selection for Uttarakhand civil services. On its official website, the commission revealed that it conducts recruitment examinations for various Non-Gazetted Group C posts in different Government departments of Uttarakhand. UKSSSC Forest Guard Exam was held on February 16, 2020, and the re-exam was held on 14 February 2021. The Commission had invited application for filling up 1218 vacancies for Forest Guards Posts in Forest Department, Uttarakhand. According to its official website, the commission is charged with the following duties.