Union Minister Requests IIT Guwahati To Provide Support For 5G Communications

Union Minister of State for Communications, Government of India, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, visited the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on October 11, 2021. After his arrival to IIT Guwahati, the minister began his interactive tour by visiting the Computer & Communication Centre (CCC) at IIT Guwahati. He was accompanied by the Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Deputy Director Prof. Sashindra K. Kakoty, Interim Registrar Prof. A. Srinivasan and Dean PRBR, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer.

Minister requests IIT Guwahati to provide support for 5G Communications and other vital technologies

Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. T. G. Sitharam, while welcoming the MoS for Communications highlighted the importance of communication and connectivity in this NE region for its overall economic and social development. He stressed that IIT Guwahati being a knowledge hub can provide technology platforms to deliver the best solutions to overcome impending problems of this region and join hands with the Ministry of Communications to provide solutions to enhance the connectivity, improve telecom infrastructure and provide training to human resources for better management and operations of telecommunications facilities.

IIT Guwahati team, led by Prof. Roy P. Paily, Head, EEE Department and Prof. R. Bhattarchjee presented an overview of 5G related research activities, IC design, fabrication and characterization for 5G millimetre-wave, Multi-user OTFS modulation under heterogeneous user mobilities, Wireless Information and Energy Transfer in a Heterogeneous Network, D2D based vehicular communication and IoT and Edge computing being pursued at the EEE department and the contributions IIT Guwahati can make as well as the strong capability to support futuristic Communication initiatives from the ministry.

MoS for Communications was first shown the Supercomputer facility Param-Ishan and its capabilities for multiple scientific, technological, weather forecasting and healthcare applications was demonstrated. Director IIT Guwahati also informed him about the upcoming Supercomputer facility Param-Kamrupa which is being installed at IIT Guwahati presently.

Director IIT Guwahati informed the Minister about IIT Guwahati’s endeavour of promoting cutting edge research activities in emerging areas for the benefit of the country. Senior officials from BSNL, DoT and Program Director In-charge SAMEER IIT Guwahati center were also present. MoS Devusinh also attended a meeting by the Postal Department and initiated new banking accounts for girl children on the occasion of Banking Day which was celebrated as part of the National Postal Week.

Speaking on his maiden visit to IIT Guwahati, Hon’ble MoS for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan expressed his satisfaction with the various advanced research areas being pursued by the EEE department faculty members Guwahati and the massive infrastructure that the institute has developed in frontier areas of communications and other allied areas, that will be a huge boon for pursuing research and development in frontier areas of Communications and IT. He stressed developing technology that will be affordable for the masses and has deep penetration in the rural areas as well.

On behalf of the EEE department, Prof. Sitharam handed a project proposal to the MoS, Devusinh Chauhan for setting up a “Center for Excellence in Advanced Communication” at IIT Guwahati to develop specific areas of next-generation communication systems, which will enable the country to take a lead in niche areas of communication technologies. Deputy Director Prof. Sashindra K. Kakoty, Interim Registrar Prof. A. Srinivasan, faculty and staff members of EEE Department attended this interactive meeting which ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Dean, PRBR, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer.