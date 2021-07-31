UP Board Results 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP Declares 10th, 12th Results At Upmsp.edu.in

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
UP Board Result for class 10th and 12th results 2021 has been declared. Candidates must visit the official website upresults.nic.in.
UP Board had declared class 10th and 12th results 2021 at upmsp.edu.in
This year, UPMSP or UP Board will not announce the toppers. No merit list will be released as the board could not conduct the exams due to COVID-19 Pandemic.
Visit the official website upresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the UP Board annual results link
Key in your roll number and login credentials and submit
Your UP Board results will be displayed on screen
Download and take its printout.
UP Board 10th and 12th results 2021 will be released in few minutes. Candidates should keep their roll numbers handy. The roll number can be obtained from the UPMSP official website. The UP Board roll number has to be entered in the result login page to access the results.
UP board 10th and 12th results will be declared in next half n hour. Candidates must be ready with their roll numbers to check their results.
UP board Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at 3.30 pm today. In the year 2020, 83.31% students had passed in Class 10 UP board exam. A total of 74.63% students had cleared UP board Class 12 exam last year.
UP Board will not release merit list this year. The exam was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic and thus students will be promoted on the basis of alternative assessment scheme.
Over 55 lakh students will get their results today. There are over 29.9 lakh students enrolled in class 10th while 26.1 lakh students are enrolled for class 12th.
Number of students in UP Board Class 10: 29,94,312
Number of students in UP Board Class 12: 26,10,316
Students can download their UP Board class 10th and 12th roll numbers online. UPMSP had earlier activated a link for downloading the roll number. Students will have to key in their registration numbetd to download their roll numbers.
Check the details mentioned on UP board result scorecard:
Name of the student
Roll number
Subject names
Marks obtained in each subject
Total marks obtained
Remarks
Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the UP Board matric result 2021 link
A login page will open on your screen
Key in your login credentials as required and submit
Your UP Board class 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take it's printout.
UP Board Results 2021: Candidates will be able to access their UP Board results of class 10 and 12 on the following websites :
Upmsp.edu.in
Upresults.nic.in.
Students of UP Board will be evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Students will have to pass in rach subject by scoring a minimum of 33%.
UP Board had to cancel the class 10th and 12th board exams due to COVID-19. Students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.
UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP will on Saturday declare the UP Board classes 10th and 12th Results 2021. The results will be declared at 3.30 pm.