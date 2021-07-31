Last Updated:

UP Board Results 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP Declares 10th, 12th Results At Upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP has declared the UP Board classes 10th and 12th results 2021 today. The UP Board results 2021 are available at upresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
up board results 2021

IMAGE: PTI

UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP has declared the UP Board classes 10th and 12th results 2021 today. The UP Board results 2021 are available at upresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here.
pointer
16:18 IST, July 31st 2021
UP board Results 2021: How to check results

UP Board Result for class 10th and 12th results 2021 has been declared.  Candidates must visit the official website upresults.nic.in. 

pointer
15:43 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board 10th, 12th results declared

UP Board had declared class 10th and 12th results 2021 at upmsp.edu.in 

pointer
15:35 IST, July 31st 2021
No topper list this year for UP board results

This year, UPMSP or UP Board will not announce the toppers. No merit list will be released as the board could not conduct the exams due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

pointer
15:23 IST, July 31st 2021
How to check UP Board Results online

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the UP Board annual results link 

Key in your roll number and login credentials and submit 

Your UP Board results will be displayed on screen 

Download and take its printout.

pointer
15:17 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Result 2021: Keep your roll number handy

UP Board 10th and 12th results 2021 will be released in few minutes. Candidates should keep their roll numbers handy. The roll number can be obtained from the UPMSP official website. The UP Board roll number has to be entered in the result login page to access the results.  

pointer
15:13 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Result to be declared shortly

UP board 10th and 12th results will be declared in next half n hour. Candidates must be ready with their roll numbers to check their results.

pointer
15:04 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Result to be declared shortly

UP board 10th and 12th results will be declared in next half n hour. Candidates must be ready with their roll numbers to check their results.

pointer
13:39 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Results 2021 soon, check last year's pass percentage

UP board Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at 3.30 pm today. In the year 2020, 83.31% students had passed in Class 10 UP board exam. A total of 74.63% students had cleared UP board Class 12 exam last year.

 

pointer
12:42 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Result 2021: No merit list this year

UP Board will not release merit list this year. The exam was not held due to the Coronavirus pandemic and thus students will be promoted on the basis of alternative assessment scheme. 

pointer
11:42 IST, July 31st 2021
Over 55 lakh students to get UP Board results today

Over 55 lakh students will get their results today. There are over 29.9 lakh students enrolled in class 10th while 26.1 lakh students are enrolled for class 12th. 

Number of students in UP Board Class 10: 29,94,312 

Number of students in UP Board Class 12: 26,10,316

pointer
11:25 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Result 2021: How to download roll numbers online

Students can download their UP Board class 10th and 12th roll numbers online. UPMSP had earlier activated a link for downloading the roll number. Students will have to key in their registration numbetd to download their roll numbers.

pointer
11:02 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Result 2021: Details mentioned in scorecard

Check the details mentioned on UP board result scorecard:

Name of the student

Roll number

Subject names

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks obtained

Remarks

pointer
10:45 IST, July 31st 2021
How to check UP Board 10th result online

Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the UP Board matric result 2021 link

A login page will open on your screen 

Key in your login credentials as required and submit 

Your UP Board class 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen 

Download and take it's printout. 

pointer
10:26 IST, July 31st 2021
Websites to check UP Board Results 2021

UP Board Results 2021: Candidates will be able to access their UP Board results of class 10 and 12 on the following websites : 

Upmsp.edu.in 

Upresults.nic.in.

pointer
10:14 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Results 2021: How marks will be calculated

Students of UP Board will be evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Students will have to pass in rach subject by scoring a minimum of 33%. 

pointer
10:05 IST, July 31st 2021
Students to be evaluated on basis of alternative assessment criteria

UP Board had to cancel the class 10th and 12th board exams due to COVID-19. Students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. 

pointer
09:48 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Results 2021: How to check results online
  • Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on the UP Board 10th or 12th result link 
  • Key in your login credentials as required and submit
  • Your UP Board results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
pointer
09:41 IST, July 31st 2021
UP Board Results 2021: Classes 10th and 12th Results to be declared today

UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP will on Saturday declare the UP Board classes 10th and 12th Results 2021. The results will be declared at 3.30 pm. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND