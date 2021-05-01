West Bengal
UP Police Recruitment 2021 For 1381 SI, ASI Posts: Application Process To Begin On May 15

UP Police Recruitment 2021: UPPRPB has postponed the application process for 1381 SI, ASI posts to May 15. Check eligibility, pay scale, official notice here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
UP Police Recruitment 2021

UP Police Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a short notification for recruitment against 1381 vacancies for the posts of sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector. The online application process will begin on May 15. The last date to apply is June 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Earlier, the online application process for UPPRPB SI, ASI recruitment 2021 was to be done between May 1 and 31. However, the board has delayed the recruitment process in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website. Out of the total 1329 vacancies, there are 624 posts for UP Police Clerk, 358 posts for UP Police Accounts, and 295 posts for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Click here to read the official notice

Educational Qualification

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) –Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from any recognized University. They should also have a Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM & English Typing at 30 WPM. Should be able to type 8- wpm in Stenographer Hindi. O Level Exam Passed.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from any recognized University. They should also have a Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM & English Typing 30 WPM and O Level Exam Passed.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) – Candidate should have graduated in Accounts or Commerce. Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm and O level passed.

UP Police Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

  • Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) – Pay Level-6 Rs 35, 400- Rs 1, 12,400 (Band Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800, Grade Pay –4,200)
  • Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) – Pay Level-5 Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300 (Band Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200, Grade Pay – Rs 2,800)
  • Police Sub-Inspector (accounts) – Pay Level- 5 Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300 (Band Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200, Grade Pay – Rs 2,800)

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear an online written exam followed by document verification, Physical efficiency test, Computer Typing, and Stenography Test. A final merit list will be released after which candidates will have to clear a Medical Test and Personality Test. Read on to know more about the physical efficiency test.

Physical Efficiency Test

For Gen/OBC/SC a Male should be 163 cm in height have a 79-84 chest and can run up to 4.8km in 28 minutes. For ST a Male should be 156 cm in height have a 77-82 chest and can run up to 4.8km in 28 minutes. For Gen/OBC/SC a female should be 150 cm in height and can run up to 2.4 km in 16 minutes. For ST a Male should be 145 cm in height and can run up to 2.4km in 16 minutes.

Age Limit

  • Minimum age limit- 21 years
  • Maximum age limit- 28 Years

Application Fee

  • General / OBC – Rs 400
  • SC / ST – Rs 400
  • All Category Female – Rs 400

 

