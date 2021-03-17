UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Apply For 105 Engineer And Officer Level Posts In Uttarakhand

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited has invited applications for recruitment against 105 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Law Officer, Personnel Officer & Senior Industrial Engineer. The online application process began on March 17. The last date to apply for the posts is April 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upcl.org.

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancies

Assistant Engineer- 79 Posts

Accounts Officer- 15 Posts

Law Officer - 2 Posts

Personnel Officer - 8 Posts

Senior Industrial Engineer - 1 Post

Pay Scale for All posts except senior industrial engineer- Rs 15600- 39100 (Grade Pay- Rs 5400) According to seventh pay commission. Rs 56100 to 177500 (Level 10). For the post of a senior industrial engineer, the pay scale will be Rs 15600- 39100 (Grade Pay- Rs 6600) According to the seventh pay commission. Rs 67700 to 206700 (Level 10).

The application fee is Rs 800 for general/ OBC/EWS candidates. For SC/ST candidates of Uttarakhand state has to pay only Rs 400. Click here to know how to apply. After applying online, candidates have to send the printout of their form along with documents and receipt of fee payment to the GBPUAT office. Read official notification for the complete address.

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility

Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical Trainee)- Candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Power Engineering, Power System Engineering or those engineering branches which have the word Electrical, Electronics or Mechanical from a recognized Institution or should have completed AMIE-Sections A & B Exams.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)- Candidate should have a bachelor's degree in Civil or those Engineering Branches which have a word Civil or should have completed AMIE - Sections A & B Exam.

Law Officer - Candidate must be a graduate in law from a recognized University.

Personnel Officer - Candidates must have a Post Graduate degree or equivalent in Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Business Management with specialization in Personnel Management from a recognized Institute or repute with minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in various functions in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations or comparable level in a fairly large PSU/Organisation.

Senior Industrial Engineer -Candidate should be an engineering graduate with post-graduate or equivalent in Industrial Engineering from a recognized Institute of repute with a minimum of 7 years of post-qualification experience.

AGE LIMIT: Candidates should not be more than 47 years old as of January 1, 2021.

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by an interview. The written test centers will be Dehradun, Haridwar, Srinagar, Pantnagar, and Almora. Admit cards for the exam will be released in the due course of time.

