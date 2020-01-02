Upcoming Bank Exams 2020 Full List Out; Read All The Details Here

IT and software companies of India and overseas top the list in the production of employment opportunities in the country, but still no one can overrule the banking sector’s role in employment generation. There are many nationalised, specialised and private banks present across India that conduct examination every year to fill its vacancy and young talent from pan India to prepare for such examination to make their career in the sector. Here is the Upcoming Bank Exams 2020-21 Full List, Eligibility Criteria, Bank Exam 2020 Exam Dates Calendar, etc.

SBI SO 2020 (Specialist Officer)

Specialist officers are those that specialise in a particular field like Engineering, Law, Customer Service, Business Analyst, etc. These specialists are hired by the bank to meet its requirements while dealing with particular clientele types or projects. State Bank of India conducts a separate examination to fill these vacancies. The age limit of applicants generally remains between 21 to 38 years. It varies according to the post offered. SBI publishes examination details in leading newspapers as well as on its portal too.

Indian Bank PO 2020

Indian Bank conducts the exam for PO 2020, candidates who are interested can fill the application form through online mode. The Indian Bank PO 2020 Application Form will start to submit the month of August 2020 (Tentatively). Indian Bank PO exam will be two-phase Prelims & Mains. Candidates who clear the Preliminary & Mains Exam after that authority will send the call letter for Interview.

RBI Exam 2020

Reserve Bank of India conducts a separate examination for all of its posts. However, there is no pre-defined syllabus available for this exam. Examination mainly covers four areas aptitude, reasoning, vocabulary & general knowledge. The examination is taken online and posted according to merit.

IBPS SO 2020

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous agency of India. It works with the mission to enhance human resource development through personnel assessment. IBPS SO 2020 conducts a common entrance examination for all 29 banks that come under the public sector. A specialist officer’s examination is conducted by the body to pick the right human resource for vacancies like that requires a specialist like IT officers, Personnel Officers, Agricultural Field Officers, Law Officers, etc.

