UPPSC PCS Main Result 2020 Declared, Check Merit List Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Saturday declared the PCS Mains 2020 results. The candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission had conducted the Combined state/upper subordinate services main exam at various centres across Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad from January 21 to 25, 2021.

UPPSC PCS Mains Result

A total of 4589 candidates had appeared in the UPPSC PCS Main exam. Out of these 4.5K candidates, 845 have been declared successful in clearing the exam. The qualified candidates will have to pass the next- interview round. UPPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 487 vacancies. UPPSC PCS interview is scheduled to be held on April 1. Detailed information regarding the same will be released in the due course of time.

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Main Result 2020.

How to check UPPSC PCS Result 2020:

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM.-2020'

A PDF file will open

Scroll down and look for your roll number and name

Press Ctrl+ F on your keyboard to find your roll number

Key in your roll number or name in the 'Find box'

If your name is there in the list, it will be highlighted.

Download the merit list if you want.

UPPSC will release the final details of marks (individual), and cutoff marks after declaration of the final results. Currently, the merit list containing the name and roll numbers of the qualified candidates can be accessed from the official website.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment

The UPPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 487 vacancies for various posts including deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant home guards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade-I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts like assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner, among others.

(Image: Shutterstock)