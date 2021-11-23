UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 972 MO, Lecturer And Other Posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 972 vacancies for various posts. UPPSC has announced the recruitment via the advertisement number 04/2021-22. The posts include that of a medical officer, microbiologist, lecturer, farm manager, etc. The online application process began today, November 23. The last date to apply is December 23, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment online. The UPPSC application form is available on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have graduate or post-graduate degrees in relevant disciplines can apply for the posts.

UPPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Farm Manager, Assistant Director (Farms), Fodder Development Officer and Agriculture Officer - 1 Post

Microbiologist (Food) - 6 Posts

Medical Officer - 962 Post

Lecturer IIaj Bit Tadbeer - 1 Post

Reader Nafasiyat - 1 Post

Lecturer Moalijat - 1 Post

Total Posts - 972

Educational Qualification

Medical Officer - Candidates should have a degree in Ayurveda or Unani Tib of a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Registration as Vaidya or a Hakeem with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh. At least six month's professional experience in State Ayurvedic, Unani or Allopathic Hospital or dispensary.

Farm Manager - Candidates should have a Postgraduate degree in Agriculture from a University established by law in India or an Institution other than a university recognized or declared under the law to be a University or Graduate in Agriculture, with three years of practical experience in agriculture in a recognized Institution or B.V.Sc. and A.H. Degree with B.Sc.(Ag.) from a University established by law in India or an Institution other than a University recognized or declared under the law to be a University.

Microbiologist - Candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in Microbiology from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto with at least three years of experience of Microbiological testing of food.

Lecturer - Candidates should have a Five-years' Degree in Unani from a University established by law or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registerable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized institution. Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Lecturer IIaj Bit Tadbeer - Candidates should have a Five-years' Degree in Unani from a University established by law or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh, or any other State Board or Faculty which is registerable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939.Post-Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized institution. Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English, and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Reader Nafasiyat - Candidates should have a Five-years' Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five years Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh, or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Seven years teaching experience of the subject (Five years for a Post-Graduate) in a recognized institution. Working knowledge of Hindi, English, and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Lecturer Moalijat in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the U.P. - Candidates should have a Five-years' Degree in Unani from a University established by law or the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other State Board or Faculty which is registrable under the United Provinces Indian Medicine Act, 1939. Post Graduate qualification of the subject from a recognized Institution. Adequate knowledge of Hindi, English and Urdu or Arabic or Persian.

Age Limit:

Lecturer - 25 to 40 years

Reader - 28 to 45 years

Other - 21 to 40 years

Click here to read UPPSC Recruitment Notification

Click here to apply online