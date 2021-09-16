UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For Technical Education Service Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) invited online applications for the UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021. The examination will be held to fill as many as 1,370 lecturer, principal, librarian, and workshop supervisor positions in engineering, technical, and non-engineering fields. The eligible candidates can apply for this exam by filling out the application form available on the Commission's official website. The application forms must be submitted by October 15 to be considered, whereas, the last date to submit the application fee is October 12. According to the Commission, online applications will be accepted only if the specified fee is received in the bank by the deadline. If the fee is submitted to the bank after the deadline, the candidate's application will be rejected, and the fee deposited in the bank will not be reimbursed under any circumstances.

Regarding Application:

Candidates can see their current status by clicking "View Application Status."

Candidates can download their admit card by selecting "Admit Card/Hall Ticket."

Candidates can view rejected candidate list by clicking "List of Rejected Candidates."

Applicants can view the syllabus of a certain examination by choosing "Syllabus."

The "Interview/Exam Schedule" option allows candidates to check interview and examination schedule details on a regular basis.

Candidates can obtain the key answer sheet by selecting "Key Answer Sheet."

Candidates can check the status of their results at any time by clicking "Result."

For about the examination

Out of total 1,370 seats, 523 are for unreserved category candidates are 352 seats are for the OBC candidates. Meanwhile, for the SC, ST and EWS categories, there are 292, 28 and 175 seats respectively. The candidates will be chosen based on their overall performance in the written examination and interview. The application fee for unreserved, and OBC category candidates is Rs 200, along with a processing fee of Rs 25 (Total- Rs 205). For SC, ST categories the fee is Rs 80 including the processing fee. For PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 25 and for the Ex-Servicemen, the fee is Rs 80 along with the processing fee of Rs 25. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the steps to apply and various other details. The candidates will be chosen based on their overall performance in the written examination and interview. The Commission's decision on the date and location of the test will be communicated to candidates via their e-Admission certificate.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image