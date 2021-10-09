UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 Tomorrow, Check Do's And Don'ts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the civil services prelims examination 2021 tomorrow, October 10. UPSC has released the guidelines, do's and don'ts for the exam day. Candidates who have applied to appear for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 exam must ensure that they have downloaded the hall ticket/ admit card and taken its printout. As per the guidelines, wearing a mask or face cover, adhering to Covid norms on social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene inside exam halls and premises will be mandatory for all candidates.

UPSC Prelims 2021 Exam tomorrow: Do's and Don'ts

Candidates must cover their faces with an appropriate face mask at the exam centre. However, they will have to remove their masks for verification at the time of entry and whenever required by the examination functionaries. The candidates will have to carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle. Candidates must follow social distancing norms and maintain personal hygiene inside the exam hall. Use of normal or simple wristwatches by candidates is allowed inside the examination rooms/ halls

The UPSC civil services examination is conducted in three stages – preliminary, main and interview. The UPSC civil services exam is conducted to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. A candidate having a Bachelor's degree is eligible to register for the exam. Every year, over seven lakh aspirants apply for this exam.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam of 400 marks. The questions will be objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.The duration of each paper will be two hours.