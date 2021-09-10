UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021 Out; See Direct Link To Download & How To Register For Next Round

On Thursday, Union Public Service Commission, popularly known as UPSC, declared UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021. Registered candidates who have appeared for the written Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021 can check the results now. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the written exam will now have to appear for the next round - the Interview/ Personality Test. The Commission has also released an official notice. The official notice reads that the candidature of the candidates is provisional as it is being believed what wherever candidate has mentioned on his/her form is true. However, if it is found that the documents are fake/false, they will be disqualified. For provisioning its originality, candidates will have to carry the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc., to the second round test centre. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results.

Official notice reads, “ Candidates are advised to keep their certificates ready and check before hand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing in the Personality Test.”

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021: How to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in for checking UPSC Result

On the homepage, click on UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021 link

A new PDF file will be opened on the screen where candidates can check their results

Candidates can download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to check the results

How to register for the second round

The candidates who have qualified for the second round will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form. DAF will be made available on the Commission’s website. It will be open between September 15 and September 28, 2021, till 6 pm.

Official notice reads, “Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard. 6. No request for change in the date and time of Personality Test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances.”

Image: PTI