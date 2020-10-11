UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Begins For 44 Vacancies; Here's How To Apply

On October 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invited applications against the availability of 44 vacancies for various posts including in scientific assistance, engineering, Cardio Vascular–Thoracic surgery, and computer science. The commission updated the vacancy on its official website at upsc.gov.in. with special instructions for the candidates that listed minimum essential qualifications and other parameters.

The applicants were advised to fill in all their particulars in the online recruitment application with correct particulars, failing which the application would be rejected by the computer-based short-listing, the commission warned. A correct and active e-mail address in the online application was mandatory as any correspondence would be made by the Commission through e-mail only, and only one form was acceptable by the commission.

The last date mentioned to submit the applications is October 30, 2020. 28 vacancies of the total are for the Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio-Diagnosis), and the rest of the 5 were for Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy), Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, and a Foreman (Electrical).

“The candidates are not required to send the printouts of their online applications to the Commission. However, the application will not be treated as finally submitted until and until it is available under 'My Finally Submitted Application' Tab before the closing date and time,” the UPSC informed.

Even the Government service or in Government owned industrial or other similar organizations or in private employment have been asked to submit their applications online directly to the Commission. General/OBC/EWS male candidates category males were asked to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 25, meanwhile, women in SC/ST/PH/ category were exempted from the fee.

Eligibility criteria to apply

Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics)

A degree in Electronics Engineering from a reputed University and one year of experience in the relevant field from a recognized organization.

Foreman (Electrical)

A degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University and one year of experience in a relevant field or Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electrical Engineering or experience in a relevant field.

Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy)

A degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgical Engineering including one year experience in a relevant field, Associate Member of Indian Institute of Metals (AMIIM) in Metallurgical Engineering from deemed university with one year experience in the profession.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor

An MBBS degree included in First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a Post Graduate degree.

