UPSC Recruitment 2021: Assistant Professor Vacancies On Offer For MBBS Degree Holders

UPSC Recruitment 2021: A total of 28 vacancies for assistant professor posts are on offer for MBBS degree holders. Check eligibility and full details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2021

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 28 vacancies for the post of assistant professor in various departments. Aspirants can apply for posts online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 15. The deadline to take the printout of the filled form is April 16.

As per the UPSC assistant professor recruitment advertisement 2021, the vacancies are for pediatrics, physiology, psychiatry, and surgical gastroenterology. The level of the post is Specialist Grade-III. The appointment will be done in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India. 

UPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Details of the vacancies

  • Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 14 Posts
  • Assistant Professor (Physiology): 2 Posts
  • Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 11 Posts
  • Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology): 1 Post

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification. They should also possess at least three years of teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.  The post is permanent. 

Upper Age Limit: 40 years

Pay Scale: Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Click here to read the UPSC assistant professor official recruitment notification

  • Image Credit: Shutterstock
