Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 56 Vacancies For Various Posts, Apply Now

UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC has invited online applications for recruitment against 56 vacancies for various posts. Apply online at upsc.gov.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
upsc recruitment 2021

Image: PTI


Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 56 vacancies for various posts under various departments of the government of India. UPSC on Friday released the recruitment notification on its official website. Candidates can view the advertisement and apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in. The posts include Data Processing Assistant, Private Secretary, Senior Grade, Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade & Youth Officer and others. The last date to apply for the posts is October 28. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • Data Processing Assistant in Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad - 01vacancy
  • Private Secretary in Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) - 01 vacancy
  • Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting - 20 vacancies
  • Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade of Central Labour Service (Group ‘A’ Organized Service) - 29 vacancies
  • Youth Officer in National Service Scheme Organisation, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sport- 05 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Data Processing Assistant  - Candidates should have a master’s degree in Computer Application or Information Technology or Computer Science from a recognized University or Institute OR B.E. or B.Tech in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute

Private Secretary - Candidates should have a  bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institute. Dictation: 10 minutes @ 100 words per minute.(iii) Transcription: 40 minutes (English) 55 minutes (Hindi) only on Computers.

READ | UPSC geo scientist interview schedule released, check full details here

Senior Grade - Candidates should have a degree of a recognized University or Institute; Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution; or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates must have studied concerned Indian language upto 10th Class.

READ | UPSC civil services topper Shubham Kumar meets Bihar CM

Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade - Candidates should have a  degree of a recognized University, Diploma in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labour Law from a recognized University or Institution

Youth Officer- Candidates should have a master’s degree from a recognized University OR Degree of a recognized University. Two years’ experience in organizing programmes relating to youth work or youth welfare including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteers Scheme or sports or cultural and educational activities including camping (along-with Master’s Degree) OR Four years’ experience in organizing programmes relating to youth work or youth welfare including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteers Scheme or sports or cultural and educational activities including camping (along with Bachelor’s Degree)

READ | UPSC NDA exam 2021 on Nov. 14; Registration for female candidates closes today

Age Limit

  • Data Processing Assistant  - 30 years
  • Private Secretary - 30 years
  • Senior Grade - 30 years
  • Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade - 35 years
  • Youth Officer- 30 years

UPSC Recruitment Notification 2021

Click here to apply online

READ | UPSC EPFO Result 2021 released; Here's direct link to check UPSC EPFO scorecard
READ | UPSC Civil Services prelims exam 2021 tomorrow, check do's and don'ts
Tags: upsc recruitment 2021, UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification, UPSC vacancy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND