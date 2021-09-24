UPSC Result 2020: Bihar's Shubham Kumar Tops Civil Services Exam

UPSC Civil Services Results 2020: Union Service Public Commission has released the UPSC civil services result 2020 on September 24, 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE mains exam 2020 and took the interview can check the UPSC civil result 2020 merit list on the official website which is upsc.gov.in. The roll number of 751 candidates has been mentioned in the merit list. This year the rank one has been secured by IIT Graduate Shubham Kumar. He did Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay. Shubham Kumar has been followed by Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain who have secured second and third ranks, respectively.

As per Navbharat Times, the AIR 1 Shubham Kumar belongs to the Katihar district of Bihar. It is being said that Shubham Kumar's father works in Gramin bank. Shubham's mother in conversation with Navbharat times said that since childhood he has managed to secure rank 1 and be among the toppers. She further said that she is very happy that the hard work paid off. She encouraged other aspirants from Bihar to make the state proud. Shubham Kumar told Navbharat Times that he wish to work in Bihar for the development of state. If not Bihar, he would like to work for Madhya Pradesh.

UPSC Civil Services 2020: Details

The mains exam was conducted in January 2021. The next round, which was the interview round was conducted in August-September, 2021. Over 2000 candidates were called for the interview round. This year, 180 candidates have been appointed for Indian Administrative Services, 36 for Indian Foreign Service, 200 for Indian Police Service, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services posts. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website.

UPSC Results 2020: 180 IAS, 200 IPS selected

This year, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the first three toppers of UPSC 2020. He tweeted, "Congrats Shubham Kumar, Jagruti Awasthi &Ankita Jain, first 3 toppers in #CivilServicesExam2020. Highlight this year, among 20 toppers are equal number of male & female candidates,ie 10 each. Like every yr,#DoPT to soon host direct interactive cum felicitation meet with 20 toppers."