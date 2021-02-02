Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 106 Vacancies, Check Details Here

The Visva Bharati, Santiniketan has invited online applications for recruitment against 106 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts on its official website. Aspirants can apply online for the posts at http://www.visvabharati.ac.in/. Aspirants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.

Detail of vacancies:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 106 vacancies including 53 vacancies for Associate Professor, 33 for Professor, and 20 for Assistant Professor.

Educational Qualification:

Professor-- Applicants should have a PhD. degree in the allied/concerned/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of ten research publications in the peer-reviewed or University Grants Commission (UGC)-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table2.

Associate Professor-- Applicants should have a good academic record, with a PhD degree in the concern/allied/relevant disciplines a Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks.

Assistant Professor-- A Post Graduate with a Master's degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Click here to apply- https://vbrec.samarth.edu.in/

Click here for official notification-- http://www.visvabharati.ac.in/files/161280121_Advt_1-2021_(Faculty_Advertisement).pdf

Pay Scale:

Professor-- Academic Level 14 with Entry Pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Associate Professor-- Academic Level 13A with Entry Pay of Rs. 1,31,400/- as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Assistant Professor-- Academic Level 10 with Entry Pay of Rs. 57,700/- as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix

