West Bengal Board Exams 2021 For Class 10 And 12 Postponed, New Dates Soon

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has postponed both, class 10 and class 12 board exams until further orders. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Secretary of the West Bengal education department announced the decision in a press conference.

West Bengal Board Exams postponed

West Bengal class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held on the proposed dates. The West Bengal Board will announce new dates soon. The exam will be held when the situation is conducive for exams. The dates will be notified around two weeks in advance, Alapan Banerjee, the chief secretary said.

Earlier, the WBCHSE had announced to conduct West Bengal Class 10 exams from June 1. The Council had also announced to conduct the class 12 board exams at home centers from June 15. However, both the exams have been put on hold.

(This is a developing story. Please check back in few minutes for more updates.