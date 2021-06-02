West Bengal Board Exams 2021 Schedule For 10th, 12th Put On Hold, Expert Committee Formed

West Bengal Board Exams 2021: The West Bengal government has put on hold the decision regarding the West Bengal class 10 and 12 board exam schedule, as per sources. The schedule of the Madhyamik and HS examinations 2021 was to be announced today, June 2. However, the decision has been put on hold.

West Bengal Board Exams 2021: Decision put on hold, expert committee formed

As per sources, the West Bengal government has set up an expert committee to review the decision. The committee has been directed to submit a report within 72 hours on the issue. Students who are registered with the West Bengal Board will have to wait for few more days for the final decision.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that while the High Secondary exam (class 12 board exam) would be held in July-end, and the Madhyamik exam would be held in the second week of August. A senior official had said that a decision would be taken on exam date, duration and format will be taken by June 2. “The schedule is likely to be announced on Wednesday after a meeting. A decision would be taken on which subjects the exams be held, the dates and the duration of exams,” said a senior official.

CBSE class 12 exam cancelled

Earlier on Tuesday, the central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. The decision was welcomed by many states. UP Board, MP Board and Rajasthan Board have called meetings with their board officials to review the decision of their state board exams. CISCE has also cancelled the ICSE class 12 board exams. Other states are also expected to follow the CBSE route.

(With inputs from Bhaskar, R. Bangla Reporter)