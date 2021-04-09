Which Countries Have Cancelled School Exams In 2021? Here Are All The Details

The COVID-19 pandemic is still a major threat all over the world. The cases are still increasing in large numbers in several countries. The education sector is one of the worst affected fields because of the pandemic. Many countries were forced to shift the schools and lectures online because the schools were shut. The students also suffered as the examinations were either cancelled or postponed in several countries. A lot of people have been thinking about which countries have cancelled school exams in 2021. Here is a look at everything you need to know about what has happened to school exams in various countries.

Which countries have cancelled school exams in 2021?

Several countries have been dealing with the second or third wave of the pandemic currently. Even the vaccination drives have started, the speed of vaccination is proving to be less than the widespread of COVID-19. The effect of last year’s cancellation and postponement of exams is likely to continue in another year. The picture about school exams being cancelled or postponed varies all over the world. According to a report by newseu.cgtn.com, the entire UK has confirmed that this year's A-level and GCSE exams have been cancelled. Apart from this, tests normally taken by students leaving primary school have also been cancelled.

Italy approved a new budget law which will make way for the secondary schools to make sure final exams are conducted following strict regulations. The end of school exams will only be done through oral exams and the two written exams are expected to be cancelled. France has also announced that final high school exams will be largely be scrapped and replaced with continuous assessment and coursework. Several other countries have also either postponed, cancelled or found another way to conduct the examinations than the traditional methods. Some countries are also set to conduct the written tests under strict safety guidelines.

Students in India demand to cancel board exams

In India, a lot of students across the nation have been demanding the cancellation or postponement of the board examinations like CBSE exams. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students in his Pariksha Pe Charcha. Social media is full of students demanding to cancel board exams. Thousands of petitions have been signed to get the CBSE exams cancelled. While demanding the exams to be cancelled, one of the users on Twitter wrote, “Mexico - 1300 cases Exams cancelled Saudi Arabia - 541 cases Exam cancelled India - 93000 cases Exam to be held as scheduled.” Here is a look at some of the reactions by netizens on the board exams in India.

If you can conduct Exams on the basis of online classes why not dare to conduct online exams.

.

Students life matters.

.#cancelboards2021#cancelcbseboards2021 #cancelboardexams2021#cancelboardexams pic.twitter.com/Gvf4qVRcf9 — BADBOY (@YASH6790) April 7, 2021

Image Credits: Shutterstock