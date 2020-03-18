Will ICAI Postpone CA Exams? Here Is All You Need To Know

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI has not made any official announcement regarding the postponement of the CA exams which is scheduled for May 2020. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, various exams have been postponed, schools and colleges have also been shut. The candidates who have registered for the CA exam for 2020 are waiting for an official announcement from ICAI whether or not the CA exams for 2020 will be postponed for a later date.

Will CA exams be postponed?

So far there has been no notification about the CA exams being postponed. ICAI has no plans of postponing CA exams for May 2020. There were several queries that did the rounds on Twitter like, 'Whether The ICAI considering any impact of #CoronaVirus on coming May 2020 CA Exams? March is about to end. The situation is likely to worsen in the coming days. It’s the loss of time for CA students.'

The central council member of ICAI, CA Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted in a reply to the tweet "For the exam, students need to study at home so no need any exposure of public and exam is in May till that time all will be fine and can access situation that time. As of now focus should be on study ."

In a recent notification which was released on the official website of ICAI, it has been announced that the Insitute will not be conducting any programs or classes for the members and the students till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of Coronavirus. The notification also mentioned that in the special meeting of Council it was decided as a proactive measure in the interest of the well-being of Members and Students and other stakeholders, to completely restrict conduction of any programme/class by any Regional Council/Branch/Central Level Committee, Students Association, Branches of Student Associations, CPE Study Circle of ICAI or any other Programme Organising Units (POUs) which requires the physical presence of Members and Students with immediate effect, till April 15, 2020, or any further direction in the matter. The students are advised to stay indoors and keep preparing for the CA Exams for May 2020.

