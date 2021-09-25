1 death due to dengue, 16 because of viral fever recorded in Agra this month, says CMO

Agra, Sep 25 (PTI) One death due to dengue and 16 fatalities caused by viral fever have been recorded in Agra district this month so far, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said on Saturday.

The district has recorded 118 dengue cases in this season till now, of which 51 are still active, he said. "In Agra district, one death is due to dengue and 16 because of viral fever have been registered. The deaths were reported across age groups, including children and senior citizens," Arun Kumar Srivastav, the CMO of Agra district, told PTI.

The maximum number of deaths have been reported from Pinahat in Agra rural, Tedi Bagia under Itmad-ud-daulah police station, Fatehpur Sikri, and other areas of the district, he added.

A 70-year-old woman from Barhan in Etmadpur Tehsil of Agra rural died due to dengue, a District Surveillance Officer said.

Srivastav said all active cases of dengue are being treated at government hospitals.

Cases of viral fever are increasing every day in rural areas here, mainly in Pinahat, Bah, Fatehabad, and Barhan, along with many places in the city. The health department has been organising health camps and spraying anti-larvae and fogging gases in the affected areas.

The fever has been raging for more than a month now in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially Faizabad district, which has seen 63 deaths so far this season due to dengue. PTI CORR VN VN NSD NSD

