11 Indians Succumb In Saudi Arabia Due To Coronavirus; India's Embassy Issues Statement

11 Indian nationals have died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, as per a statement by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. The Embassy released a statement on April 22 where it also stated that enough supplies of food and hat other essentials were being maintained in the region.

11 Indians succumb in Saudi

Embassy of India Press Release — India in SaudiArabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) April 23, 2020

"As per information available with the Embassy as of April 22, eleven Indian nationals (four in Madinah, three in Makkah, two in Jeddah, one in Riyadh and one in Dammam) have passed away due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia," the statement read.

The release also mentioned that "Various measures on supply of food, medicines and other emergency assistance to Indians in need are already in place and are being effectively implemented by volunteers of all major community organisations across the Kingdom."

The Embassy also added that any updates regarding travel to India will be updated and informed via the social media handles and the Embassy website.

The Arab country has 13,930 confirmed cases as per the data on Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. The country has reported 121 deaths due to the virus.

