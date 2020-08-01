Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: 1,11,000 Laddoos Being Prepared Ahead Of Grand Ceremony

As many as 1,11,000 laddoos are being prepared at Mani Ram Das Chhawni town in Ayodhya for the long-awaited foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in the city on August 5.

The Devraha Hans Baba Sansthan has taken up the task to prepare these laddoos that will be offered to Lord Ram by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ground-breaking ceremony. After the offering, the sweets will be distributed to all the devotees present at the ceremony. It will also be sent to all major temples around the country.

A bag is being prepared by the Chhawni which will contain three books on the history of Ayodhya and Ram Temple, a box of laddoos and a shawl, among other things. The laddoos are being prepared for the past 4 days and they will be packed and ready before the grand ceremony.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to attend

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years i.e by 2023. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

According to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple, the height of the Ram temple would be 161-feet which is an increase by 20-feet from the previous design prepared in 1988.

The "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Ram Mandir trust spokesperson Nritya Gopal Das said five silver bricks will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremony. The bricks are believed to symbolise five planets as per the Hindu mythology, he said, adding that the design and the architecture of the temple is the same as the one proposed. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony.

