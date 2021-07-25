150 NDRF Teams Engaged In Rescue Ops In Floods, Landslide-affected Areas Across India

Maharashtra has been recorded as one of the most flood-affected states in the country. As many as 115 people have lost their lives in the devastating floods, and over 100 are still missing in Maharashtra. These numbers are likely to increase as the National Relief and Rehabilitation Department (NDRF) is still finding more bodies near the landslide-affected areas.

Currently, as many as 150 NDRF teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations as torrential rainfall has destroyed several states across India. In view of increasing floods, Maharashtra has increased the number of rescue teams as well. Around 34 special rescue groups are deployed in the state alone. Several other states are also witnessing flood-like situations, eight NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, seven teams are working in Karnataka, and some in Assam among others.

Speaking to ANI, NDRF, Director-General SN Pradhan said, "Thousands of people have been rescued and taken to a safe place. The operation is going on, but the situation is difficult because it is raining continuously and the havoc of rain continues. Due to this, NDRF teams are facing problems in providing relief and rescue. The present situation is that we will have to work continuously for some days in Maharashtra, where there have been more than 100 deaths due to landslides, "Pradhan said.

Maharashtra: Rescue & search operation continues in landslide-hit Taliye village in Raigad



"One more body has been recovered today. Total 43 bodies have been recovered so far. As per villagers, 30-40 more bodies are trapped under the debris," says NDRF Inspector Rajesh Yewale pic.twitter.com/kBfSZDtlxc — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

NDRF Chief said that the team will continue the operation until the situation turns back to normal, "he further added saying, "There has been a landslide in four places, three in Satara and one in Bandh. The situation of floods and excessive rainfall persists. The situation of waterlogging is also there, but we will continue to work till the situation becomes normal. " "NDRF is trained and the relief and rescue operations will continue till the situation is completely controlled," Pradhan added.

Maharashtra CM visits flood-affected areas, extends support

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected Chiplun, where he met officials and local representatives to monitor the damage of the area. A couple of days ago, CM Thackeray had visited the landslide-affected area in Taliye Village in Mahad.

Maharashtra | CM Uddhav Thackeray visits flood-affected Chiplun, meets officials and local representatives to assess the extent of damage and ongoing relief operation pic.twitter.com/OO7f7d7d2D — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

The State Disaster Response Fund has allocated a fund of Rs 2 crore each for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, and Rs 50 lakh has been released for all other affected districts for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced that financial help of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the kin of the victims, while the Central government has also granted Rs 2 lakh along with ration kits.

Maharashtra | Union Minister Narayan Rane & former CM Devendra Fadnavis visit Taliye landslide site in Raigad



Rane ji will be reporting the situation here to the PM. Teams of National Disaster Response Force & SDRF are conducting rescue operation at the site, says the former CM pic.twitter.com/CvOLZeoa1z — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Floods in other parts of Maharashtra

Due to heavy rainfall in the Satara district of western Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar received over 1100mm of rainfall in the last two days, which resulted in a heavy flow from the Koyna dam.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Several areas in Mahad of Raigad district wrecked due to heavy floods in the region pic.twitter.com/4brN06oDZf — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

In the Satara district, around 379 villages are badly affected and 18 people have died, followed by 24 people who are still missing.

(ANI: IMAGE, INPUTS)