16% Jump In Women Police Personnel Registered: BPR-D Releases 2020 DoPO Report Early

As per the report of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR-D), there is a jump of 16.05 per cent in women personnel in the police force this year. This was observed in the released Data of Police Organizations (DoPO) 2020. It has happened for the first time in the history of BPR-D that DoPO for a particular year has been released during the year itself.

"Since the year 1986, the BPR- D has been publishing the DoPO annually. DoPO of January 1, 2019, was released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is for the first time in the history of BPR-D that DoPO for a particular year has been released during the year itself. Much effort has gone into verifying the data," the report stated.

"There are 26,23,225 sanctioned police force in the country", according to the report issued by BPR-D. "Similarly, the total actual police force is 20,91,488 with a vacancy of 5,31,737 in the police force", it added.

According to the report, there is a jump of 16.05 per cent for women police this year. Whereas in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) such as ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, NSG the total percentage of female police remains stagnant at 2.98 per cent. It stated that "There are 29,249 female police in paramilitary forces which have 9,82,391 total personnel and officers".

While the report giving details about the police stations added that there are 16,855 sanctioned police stations in 800 districts. "More than 1,19,000 police personnel were recruited in the year 2019 and total vehicles available with the police are 4,60,220", the report further stated.

In March 2016, the Central government allowed direct entry of Women police officers in all Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Across India women, police personnel constitute of 8.98% of the police force.

(with ANI inputs)

