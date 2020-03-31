'1,600 Foreign Tourists In Goa To Be Airlifted By April 3,4': CM Pramod Sawant

Nearly 1,600 foreign tourists who are stuck in Goa, will be airlifted to their respective countries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. According to Sawant, special charter flights from Germany, Russia and other European countries are expected to arrive in Goa, either on April 3 or 5 to ferry several of them back home.

'We will be sending them back'

"In order to airlift foreigners from Goa, special charter flights are coming from their respective countries... Approximately 1,600 foreign tourists are in Goa," Sawant told media in Panaji. "Those who want to leave and their Embassy has allowed them, we will be sending them back," Sawant added.

Sawant also said that the condition of all five COVID-19 patients in Goa is stable. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has also announced safe passage to foreigners stuck in Goa from their place of residence to the airport at their time of exit from the country.

"Goa Police has ensured clear passage to all foreign nationals from hotels to the Dabolim airport. Foreign nationals are advised to contact their embassies and also get themselves adapted to the visa regulations and visa restrictions from time to time," the FRRO said in a statement.

India on Monday witnessed 227 new coronavirus cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious virus, which has so far killed over 30,000 people across the world.

India on Monday witnessed 227 new coronavirus cases, the biggest spike in a day so far, taking the total number of infection cases in the country to 1251. Four people have also died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health Affairs.

READ | Quarantined woman dies in Goa, COVID-19 test results awaited

The death toll from the infection in the country stands at 32. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202. 101 people who were infected with the coronavirus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

READ | Vistara asks staff to self-quarantine as Goan passenger on Mar 22 flight tests COVID-19 positive

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reiterated that COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in India and that there has been "no community transmission as of now".

READ | Goa Human Rights Commission issues notice to state govt on CISF deployment amid lockdown

READ | ICMR certifies lab at Goa for virus testing

(With agency inputs)